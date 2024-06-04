What’s next for Heat two-way contract players Jamal Cain, Cole Swider and Alondes Williams?

The Miami Heat’s player development program has become known as one of the best in the NBA. The Heat has built this strong reputation in part because of its impressive list of two-way contract success stories.

Since two-way contracts became part of the NBA in the 2017-18 season, the Heat has helped develop players such as Derrick Jones. Jr., Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent from undrafted prospects on two-way contracts to rotation-level NBA players.

Forward Jamal Cain is still hoping to join that list after recently finishing his second season on a two-way contract with the Heat.

After going undrafted out of Oakland University in 2022, Cain initially signed a two-way contract with the Heat in October 2022 and then spent the entire 2022-23 season on a two-way deal with Miami. He then signed another two-way contract with the Heat in August 2023 and spent this past season on a two-way deal with Miami.

Cain, who will become a free agent this offseason, is eligible to return to the Heat on a third two-way contract this upcoming season. But Cain’s hope is to be promoted to his first standard NBA contract this offseason, whether it’s with the Heat or another team.

Two-way contracts, which pay half the NBA rookie minimum and do not count toward the salary cap or luxury tax, allow for players to be on their NBA team’s active list for as many as 50 regular-season games with other game action having to come in the G League. Two-way deals do not come with playoff eligibility.

“I’ll leave that up to my agent,” Cain, 25, said on exit interview day in early May when asked about his contract status with the Heat. “I just like to focus on just getting better at basketball. Whatever my future plays out to be, I’ll be ready for it. But I’m just trying to get better at basketball.”

Cain’s NBA playing time has been limited since joining the Heat. He played in 18 games as a rookie in 2022-23 and 26 games this season. He has made only one NBA start.

During the NBA minutes Cain has received, he has produced some positive moments. He totaled 18 points on seven field-goal attempts in the Heat’s 2022-23 regular-season finale as a rookie and recorded 18 points, six rebounds and two steals in a Dec. 28 road win over the Golden State Warriors this season.

But most of Cain’s playing time in the last two seasons has come in the G League for the Heat’s developmental affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He was dominant in the G League this season, averaging 23.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 38.7 percent on threes in 15 games for the Skyforce.

With Cain’s combination of athleticism and size at 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds, he has the potential to be a versatile defender who can guard most positions on the court while also serving as an off-ball threat on the offensive end with his cutting and improved three-point shooting. But that skill set continues to be refined and has yet to translate to much NBA playing time with the Heat.

“I’m still blessed with the opportunity to be here,” Cain said at the end of this season. “I still have a lot to get better at. But I’m blessed and just ready for next year, just ready to play and get back on the court.”

As for the two other two-way contract players on the Heat’s season-ending roster — Cole Swider and Alondes Williams — there’s more clarity regarding how their offseason will look. Swider and Williams will continue their work in the Heat’s development program and are expected to play for the Heat’s summer league team.

Swider, a 6-foot-8 three-point shooting forward, is coming off his first season with the Heat. He only logged a total of 87 minutes with the Heat this season, but averaged 24.5 points per game while shooting 47.1 percent on 10 three-point attempts per game in 21 appearances for the G League’s Skyforce.

Williams, a 6-foot-4 do-it-all guard, signed a two-way contract with the Heat midway through the season in February. He played in just seven games for the Heat this season, but also impressed in the G League with 20.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 43 appearances for the Skyforce.

The Heat will have the option to bring back Cain, Swider and/or Williams on a two-way contract for next season if those players agree to return on such a deal. The Heat could also promote them to a standard contract or not bring them back at all next season in order to create an open two-way slot for a new developmental prospect.

Each NBA team can have up to three players signed to two-way contracts at one time.

“I’m really excited, man,” Swider said when asked about the offseason ahead in the Heat’s player development program. “I think the Heat, as you guys have seen with a lot of these undrafted guys and two-way guys, they’ve done a great job in the offseason of really developing them. I’m hoping to be another one of the success stories. I know they know what they’re doing when it comes to developing guys. So I’m just going to dive head first and just get into that process.”