What will be next for the Heat after play-in game vs. 76ers? NBA announces schedule details

What happens in Wednesday night’s play-in tournament game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center will determine the Miami Heat’s postseason schedule for the coming days and possibly weeks.

With the NBA releasing the schedule for each first-round playoff series early Wednesday morning, here are the different possibilities ...

What to know about Heat’s high-stakes play-in matchup vs. 76ers: ‘We just expect a dog fight’

If the Heat loses to the 76ers on Wednesday, here’s what would be next:

The Heat would host the winner of Wednesday night’s play-in game between the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls on Friday at 7 p.m. at Kaseya Center.

The winner of that game on Friday would clinch the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 playoff seed and face the top-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

If the Heat defeats the 76ers on Wednesday to clinch the East’s No. 7 playoff seed, the second-seeded New York Knicks will be the Heat’s first-round opponent. Here’s what the schedule for that potential Heat-Knicks best-of-7 series would look like:

Game 1 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, 6 p.m. on ESPN

Game 2 on Monday at Madison Square Garden, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

Game 3 on Thursday, April 25 at Kaseya Center, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

Game 4 on Sunday, April 28 at Kaseya Center, 1 p.m. on ABC

Game 5 on Tuesday, April 30 at Madison Square Garden, Time and TV TBD (if necessary)

Game 6 on Thursday, May 2 at Kaseya Center, Time and TV TBD (if necessary)

Game 7 on on Saturday, May 4 at Madison Square Garden, Time TBD on TNT (if necessary)

If the Heat loses to the 76ers on Wednesday and defeats either the Hawks or Bulls on Friday, the Heat would enter the playoffs as the East’s No. 8 playoff seed and go up against the Celtics in the first-round of the playoffs. Here’s what the schedule for that potential Heat-Celtics best-of-7 series would look like:

Game 1 on Sunday at TD Garden, 1 p.m. on ABC

Game 2 on Wednesday, April 24 at TD Garden, 7 p.m. on TNT

Game 3 on Saturday, April 27 at Kaseya Center, 6 p.m. on TNT

Game 4 on Monday, April 29 at Kaseya Center, Time and TV TBD

Game 5 on Wednesday, May 1 at TD Garden, Time and TV TBD (if necessary)

Game 6 on Friday, May 3 at Kaseya Center, Time and TV TBD (if necessary)

Game 7 on Sunday, May 5 at TD Garden, Time and TV TBD (if necessary)