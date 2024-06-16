NEXT GENERATION: Lady Tigers using summer to build new crop of starters

Jun. 15—The Tahlequah Lady Tigers basketball team is in a transitional period.

Back in May, the Lady Tigers graduated five starting players and their first player off the bench. This resulted in the Tigers losing nearly all of their scoring from the 2023-'24 season.

"We basically have five starting jobs open right now, and it's an open competition to fill them," THS head coach David Qualls said. "We graduated over 95% for our scoring last month, so we're looking for five who will show up every day and work. Last season, our team had some 18- and 19-year-old experienced seniors, while this year's group will be led by 16-year-old juniors."

This summer, the Tigers are searching for those five players to fill the spots of Kori Rainwater, Jaydyn Buttery, Tayln Dick, Maddi Matthews, Paisley Qualls and Jersey Retzloff.

Summer practices and summer scrimmages will be extremely important, but different this season. Last year, it was about developing for the future and improving the seniors' games; this season, it's more about establishing who will be playing in what position.

Because of the turnover, the Lady Tigers and Qualls are expecting a new offensive and defensive approach.

"Adaptability is important as a high school coach; you have to try and identify your strengths and play toward them as much as you can. Each team is different," Qualls said.

Right now, the Lady Tigers are participating in a team camp at Pittsburgh State University. This proves to be one of the most important steps toward the season for THS. Playing against top teams from surrounding states, the young Lady Tigers team will be tested for the first time.

"It's very important. It's a chance for us to get away every year and grow as a team, on and off the court," Qualls said. "It's also outstanding competition against quality programs from Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas. It's one of the largest team camps in the Midwest. Situational awareness is something this group needs to improve on. There's quite a bit of inexperience out there and it will take time to figure some things out."

Even though the Lady Tigers are losing most of their experience, they will bring back some underclassmen who were very important to their success last season. Carsyn Gilbert and Lauren Stephens got the most touches during the season.

Gilbert in particular was an important piece on both offense and defense for the Lady Tigers. Likewise, Stephens played a key role filling in for Buttery or Rainwater if they got into early foul trouble.

"She's very important for our group," Qualls said. "Carsyn and Lauren Stephens are our most experienced players, but they're also both very young. We're going to rely on them quite a bit, especially offensively."

Through the early stages of the summer, Qualls saw another underclassman step up in Lakkyn Adams. Despite not getting a lot of time last season, Qualls said, she is developing well.

"Lakkyn Adams has stood out this summer," Qualls said. "She's an aggressive offensive player who's getting in the lane and figuring out multiple ways to finish. She plays with a lot of energy and is going to keep getting better."

THS will wrap up the Pitt State camp and continue summer workouts.

Follow live sports coverage @JakeSermershein on Twitter