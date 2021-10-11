Next Gen tire tests planned for Bowman Gray Stadium, Wythe dirt track

CONCORD, N.C. — A top NASCAR official in charge of the Next Gen car’s development said that Goodyear tire tests are planned for two short tracks — historic Bowman Gray Stadium and Wythe Raceway’s half-mile dirt track.

The test of the NASCAR Cup Series’ 2022 vehicle at Bowman Gray is intended to prep for the Feb. 6 Clash at the Coliseum exhibition, which will be held in Los Angeles at a similar quarter-mile paved layout. Dates for that test at the Winston-Salem, N.C., venue have not been confirmed, said John Probst, NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Racing Innovation.

The Wythe Raceway test will be held on the high-banked half-mile dirt layout in Rural Retreat, Va., tentatively scheduled Nov. 16. Camping World Truck Series driver and dirt-track veteran Stewart Friesen will drive the Next Gen car there to prepare for Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt-track event April 17.

NASCAR’s top division competed at Bowman Gray from 1958-1971. The tight circuit known as “The Madhouse” is NASCAR’s first weekly track, having hosted events since 1949.

This story will be updated.