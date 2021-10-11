Next Gen tire tests planned for Bowman Gray Stadium, Wythe dirt track

Zack Albert
·1 min read
Next Gen tire tests planned for Bowman Gray Stadium, Wythe dirt track

CONCORD, N.C. — A top NASCAR official in charge of the Next Gen car’s development said that Goodyear tire tests are planned for two short tracks — historic Bowman Gray Stadium and Wythe Raceway’s half-mile dirt track.

RELATED: Next Gen test photos: Roval | Next Gen timeline

The test of the NASCAR Cup Series’ 2022 vehicle at Bowman Gray is intended to prep for the Feb. 6 Clash at the Coliseum exhibition, which will be held in Los Angeles at a similar quarter-mile paved layout. Dates for that test at the Winston-Salem, N.C., venue have not been confirmed, said John Probst, NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Racing Innovation.

The Wythe Raceway test will be held on the high-banked half-mile dirt layout in Rural Retreat, Va., tentatively scheduled Nov. 16. Camping World Truck Series driver and dirt-track veteran Stewart Friesen will drive the Next Gen car there to prepare for Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt-track event April 17.

NASCAR’s top division competed at Bowman Gray from 1958-1971. The tight circuit known as “The Madhouse” is NASCAR’s first weekly track, having hosted events since 1949.

This story will be updated.

Recommended Stories