Next Gen Stats: Here’s where Bills’ Keon Coleman is actually fast

After the Buffalo Bills selected Keon Coleman with their top pick at the 2024 NFL draft his top red flag was looked at heavily.

A big, strong wideout with a pair of good hands, Coleman is not known as a fast player. His 4.61 time in the 40-yard dash was criticized.

However, NFL Next Gen Stats has this look for Buffalo.

The new Bills receiver actually has plenty of quick routes run in his career. Namely, his runs out of the slot and on go routes were the second-best of all receivers in the 2024 NFL draft wideout class.

Check out the numbers below:

Despite registering the slowest top speed of any group 8 receiver that was tracked during the 40-yard dash, Keon Coleman showed off his game speed while running routes. Coleman tied for the 2nd-fastest top speed of the group while running a go route (21.71 mph). pic.twitter.com/dEgFtISCpz — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire