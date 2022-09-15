Next Gen Stats: Von Miller’s Bills debut was as good as you thought

Von Miller had a heck of a debut for the Bills against the Rams.

The stat line made that clear.

Miller led the Bills’ pass rush which put up seven total sacks. The veteran had two himself, adding another four tackles and three quarterback hits in the 31-10 win.

With numbers like that, you won’t be surprised to hear the fancy stats really liked Miller’s efforts.

According to Next Gen Stats, Miller’s pass rush win rate was amongst the NFL’s best in Week 1. Overall, Miller won on 46.7 percent of his pass-rushing snaps. That was good for third-best in the league.

Check out the full top-10 via Next Gen Stats below:

Top 10 pass rush win rate performances at Edge in Week 1 thus far. T.J. Watt was 11th at 24%. (ESPN / NFL Next Gen Stats) pic.twitter.com/mn6inCMZNe — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 12, 2022

Related

Contract details for Bills P Sam Martin No 'ManningCast' treatment for the Bills in 2022 Move over, cereal: There's a new Josh Allen coffee coming to breakfast

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire