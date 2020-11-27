Next Gen Stats: Texans WR Will Fuller ran the fastest go route of 2020 vs. Lions

Houston Texans receiver Will Fuller is known for his speed, and he put it on full display Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions.

Amid the 41-25 win at Ford Field in Week 12, Fuller caught a 40-yard touchdown pass to put the Texans ahead 34-17 with 12:09 to go in the game.

According to Next Gen Stats, Fuller’s speed of 21.56 MPH on that particular play was the fastest speed of any player this season on a go route.

On the afternoon, Fuller collected six catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns in a victory that moves the Texans to 4-7 on the season and gives them a bit of an optimistic boost heading into a 10-day mini-bye.

“Once we got those opportunities, I took advantage of them. I picked my spots and that’s when those opportunities came, and Will did a good job of capitalizing too,” quarterback Deshaun Watson said.

The Texans get back in action on Dec. 6 against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.