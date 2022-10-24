Next Gen Stats: P.J. Walker's 3 most improbable completions Week 7

Associated Press

P.J. Walker has earned another start for the Carolina Panthers following a 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. “I feel like P.J. would be our starter this week,” against the Atlanta Falcons, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Monday. Wilks said he's still unsure of where Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are in their rehabs from ankle injuries at this point in the week, but said regardless that Walker played well and deserves another start.