Next Gen Stats: Lamar Jackson's 3 most improbable completions Week 3
Watch Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's 3 most improbable completions from Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, according to Next Gen Stats.
Watch Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's 3 most improbable completions from Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, according to Next Gen Stats.
The Bills reinstated offensive lineman Bobby Hart from his one-game suspension. The NFL suspended Hart for an altercation after last Monday night’s game against the Titans. Hart approached a Titans player after the game, confronted him and threw a punch that hit a Titans coach. It did not look like a big deal as Hart [more]
USC's struggles against Oregon State opened the door for a new team to take over the top spot in our Pac-12 Power Rankings after Week 4.
"Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home."
The Chiefs’ superstar quarterback explained the specific reason for his frustration, which was caught on camera short before the halftime break.
For much of Sunday, the Detroit Lions looked to be on their way to their first road victory of the Dan Campbell era.
The NFL is a hot mess. Josh Schrock delivers the latest edition of his "is anyone good" Power Rankings.
The “idyllic retreat” was also the filming location for the E Television series “The Bradshaw Bunch.”
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made a massive mistake in the closing seconds against Green Bay.
After the Buccaneers failed to score on a two-point conversion at the end of Sunday’s 14-12 loss to the Packers, Aaron Rodgers said he spotted something on the Jumbotron that he passed along to Green Bay coaches before the play. Rodgers didn’t divulge what he saw beyond that it was something “they probably shouldn’t show.” [more]
Nobody -- not the referees, Matt Ryan or Chris Jones -- is saying what Jones said to draw the penalty, but it's a rare unsportsmanlike conduct.
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was clearly upset with assistant coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sundays game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Packers beat an undermanned Bucs team on the road on Sunday, but they have to be feeling great about these three truly meaningful things coming out of the win.
Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, known for his "Butt Fumble" vs. the Patriots, had a funny response to the Dolphins' "Butt Punt" on Sunday.
Its blatantly obvious that the 49ers 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night was an undesirable display of football.
Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell expressed some remorse after delivering the hit that caused Mac Jones' ankle injury Sunday.
Former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels hasn't found any success through his first three games as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
What led to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' disappointing ending Sunday against the Green Bay Packers?
Rivera was not happy about the timing of the Jimmy Garoppolo report.
With the 14th Presidents Cup in the books, here are grades for the victorious U.S. players and captain at Quail Hollow.
The evolution of the Patriots' offense has been frustrating to start this season. To make it all worse, quarterback Mac Jones is hurt again.