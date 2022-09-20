Next Gen Stats: Josh Allen's 3 most improbable completions Week 2
Watch Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's three most improbable completions from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, according to Next Gen Stats.
Watch Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's three most improbable completions from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, according to Next Gen Stats.
The Houston Texans slid all the way to the bottom in the latest NFL.com power rankings for Week 2.
The Rams' ground game improved in Week 2, but it's still among the NFL's worst through two games
Find out how to watch or listen to Titans-Bills on Monday night.
Chase Roullier heads to injured reserve for the second consecutive season.
The Tennessee Titans lose 41 to 7 against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.
While many are calling for OC Todd Downing to be fired, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is staying the course.
Watch: Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay autographs football for James Harden after a two-interception performance against the Minnesota Vikings
BEREA, Ohio (AP) A fan was arrested for allegedly throwing a plastic water bottle and hitting Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during the closing moments of Sunday's 31-30 home loss to the New York Jets. Cleveland police said Tuesday that Jeffrey Miller, 51, of Rocky River, was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and failure to comply. Miller was spotted by stadium video surveillance throwing the bottle and was followed with cameras.
NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 3 of the 2022 season
Police reportedly are investigating.
Yes, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo slashed his base salary from $25.62 million to $6.5 million when he agreed to stay with the team. But that’s just the beginning, based on his revised deal. On Sunday, Garoppolo made an extra $350,000. And he’ll make that same amount in every game during which he plays at least [more]
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has 537 passing yards with three TD passes and four INTs through two games this season.
The world is not ready for Chad Powers.
The Bills improved to 2-0 with their second consecutive blowout victory, this one a 41-7 laugher against the Titans.
Tom Brady is sad for Trey Lance but happy for his friend Jimmy Garoppolo.
New York Giants coach Brian Daboll has reportedly been FaceTiming free agent wide receivers, and there are some interesting names available.
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
In Week One, Buccaneers special adviser to the General Manager Bruce Arians watched the game from General Manager Jason Licht’s booth. In Week Two, Arians was on the sidelines with Licht. On Monday, coach Todd Bowles explained the presence of his former boss in the thick of his current workspace. Via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, [more]
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are "living separately," according to People magazine. The couple apparently have had problems since he "unretired"
Denny Carter highlights some critically important Week 3 waiver additions, including breakout rookie WR Garrett Wilson. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)