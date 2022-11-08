Next Gen Stats: Josh Allen’s final pass attempt was ridiculous

Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared to have something going on with his throwing arm in the final moments against the Jets.

On the final play for the Bills during the 20-17 loss, Allen unleashed a deep bomb. It went off the hands of wide receiver Gabe Davis in the end, but the throw itself is the focus.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the ball traveled nearly 70 yards in the air. That was good for the longest pass attempt in the league in the past six seasons — since before Allen was even drafted.

Not bad for a potentially injured player …

Check out the Next Gen Stats graphic on the play below:

Josh Allen's incomplete pass intended for Gabe Davis traveled 69.3 yards in the air, the longest pass attempt over the last six seasons. Sauce Gardner was able to close in on Davis to create a tight window — from 2.4 yards at throw to 0.4 at arrival.#BUFvsNYJ | #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/gipcg3CyK6 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 6, 2022

