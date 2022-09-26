Next Gen Stats: Jalen Hurts' 5 most improbable completions Week 3

The Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not in concussion protocol, according to coach Mike McDaniel, after appearing to slam his head against the ground in Miami's win over Buffalo on Sunday. Tagovailoa and McDaniel both said after the game that it was a back injury that was giving the third-year quarterback problems. McDaniel didn't commit to whether Tagovailoa would play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.