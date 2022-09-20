Next Gen Stats: Jalen Hurts' 3 most improbable completions Week 2
Watch Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' three most improbable completions from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, according to Next Gen Stats.
Lots of ridiculous Jalen Hurts stats, the rarity of a scoreless second half, big-time offensive numbers and lots more in this weeks edition of Roobs Eagles Stats. By Reuben Frank
Yes, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo slashed his base salary from $25.62 million to $6.5 million when he agreed to stay with the team. But that’s just the beginning, based on his revised deal. On Sunday, Garoppolo made an extra $350,000. And he’ll make that same amount in every game during which he plays at least [more]
In Week One, Buccaneers special adviser to the General Manager Bruce Arians watched the game from General Manager Jason Licht’s booth. In Week Two, Arians was on the sidelines with Licht. On Monday, coach Todd Bowles explained the presence of his former boss in the thick of his current workspace. Via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, [more]
Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans was both ejected and suspended for his latest incident with Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady understandably disapproves of the decision to suspend Evans for one game. “I love Mike,” Brady said in the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, via JoeBucsFan.com. “And the fact that Mike [more]
The Buccaneers are adding a veteran wide receiver. Cole Beasley will sign with the Bucs, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Beasley will initially sign with the Buccaneers’ practice squad, but he’ll be elevated to the active roster soon. According to the report, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who had been pushing to bring in [more]