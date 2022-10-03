Next Gen Stats: Geno Smith's 3 most improbable completions Week 4
Watch Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's 3 most improbable completions from Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season, according to Next Gen Stats.
T.J. Hockenson and Jamaal Williams each scored 2 touchdowns for the Detroit Lions, but the defense was picked apart by Geno Smith and Seattle Seahawks
The quarterback’s career stalled badly after a painful end to his time with the New York Jets. But he is thriving after replacing Russell Wilson in Seattle
DETROIT (AP) Geno Smith and Rashaad Penny were so good the Seattle Seahawks never needed their punter. Smith accounted for three touchdowns in the first half and Penny had a pair of long second-half scoring runs, helping Seattle hold off the Detroit Lions for a 48-45 win Sunday. ''An old-fashion shootout,'' Smith said.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell felt his offense needed to have a clean day. Jared Goff passed for 378 yards and four touchdowns, but Detroit struggled against Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks in a wild 48-45 loss on Sunday. Smith accounted for 369 yards and three touchdowns, and Rashaad Penny rushed for 151 yards and two TDs.
ATLANTA (AP) The Atlanta Falcons must find a new starting running back after placing Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve on Monday with a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith said Patterson had a minor knee procedure. Patterson will miss at least four games, leaving rookie Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley as the top healthy running backs for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.
