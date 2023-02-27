Next Gen Stats: How fast was Bills’ Von Miller off the line in 2022?

Stats of all kinds showed that Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller still had it last season.

Despite his knee injury which ended his year early and age, Miller still was the Bills’ co-leader in sacks with eight. The fancy stats backed up Miller’s talents in 2022 as well.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Miller was amongst the fastest pass rushers off the line of scrimmage last season.

Here’s the top-10 in the category in 2022:

10. Eagles' Robert Quinn: 0.78 seconds

T-7. Colts' Yannick Ngakoue: 0.77 seconds

T-7. Bills' Von Miller: 0.77 seconds

T-7. Jets' Carl Lawson: 0.77 seconds

6. Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: 0.76 seconds

T-3. Ravens' Justin Houston: 0.75 seconds

T-3. Steelers' TJ Watt: 0.75 seconds

T-3. Eagles' Josh Sweat: 0.75 seconds

2. Browns' Myles Garrett: 0.69 seconds

1. Jets' Bryce Huff: 0.67 seconds

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire