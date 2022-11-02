Next Gen Stats: Chase Claypool brings vertical threat to Bears offense

The Chicago Bears traded for receiver Chase Claypool, adding a downfield threat for quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears passing game has been the worst in the NFL this season. But there’s no doubt the acquisition of Claypool should help stretch the field for Chicago.

According to Next Gen Stats, Claypool has run the fifth-most go routes (380) since he entered the league in 2020. In that span, Claypool has been targeted 60 times and has 20 receptions for 616 yards and five touchdowns.

Fields has targeted go routes on 11 percent of his attempts, which is the eighth-highest rate since 2021.

Chase Claypool brings a field-stretching element to the Bears offense, having run the 5th-most go routes (380) since entering the NFL in 2020. Justin Fields has targeted go routes on 11% of his attempts in his career, the 8th-highest rate since 2021.#DaBears https://t.co/qEq6zsmhBK pic.twitter.com/SzueCJ1PUY — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 1, 2022

General manager Ryan Poles spoke about the importance of adding another playmaker on offense for Fields, especially one in Claypool who serves as a vertical threat.

“I like the way Justin is trending,” Poles said. “And I think adding another big body who’s physical, explosive, great leaping ability, can stretch the field but also is violent with the ball in his hands, as well as a blocker, enhances everyone around him.”

Fields is an elite deep-ball passer, and the addition of Claypool should help this Bears passing offense immensely. Whether it’s Claypool’s ability to get separation and stretch the field or how he’ll free up other weapons, including Darnell Mooney.

Related

O/U: 3.5 Claypool TDs with the Bears this season? - Powered By PickUp

Story continues

List

Twitter reacts to Bears trading for Steelers WR Chase Claypool View 30 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire