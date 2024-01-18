Next Gen Stats: Bills’ Ed Oliver had season-high game vs. Steelers

Add the Pittsburgh Steelers to the list.

The Buffalo Bills defense has gotten a fantastic season out of defensive lineman Ed Oliver. He’s consistently gotten pressure on opposing teams down the middle.

That was the case in the Bills’ 31-17 win over the Steelers as well.

According to Next Gen Stats, Buffalo’s defensive lineman hit double-digit QB pressures against Pittsburgh. It was the first time he hit the number all of 2023.

Of those 10, three times Oliver ended up recording a QB hit on the Steelers’ Mason Rudolph. Oliver did not grab a sack, but he did have a tackle for loss.

Goes to show, sacks are the only stats aren’t the only number that determines Oliver’s worth.

Ed Oliver generated a season-high 10 pressures on 28 pass rushes, the most pressures by a DT in a playoff game over the last six seasons. Oliver had 6 of his 10 pressures come against center Mason Cole across 13 matchups (4 quick pressures).#PITvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/yZhaCrnfXZ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 16, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire