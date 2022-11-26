Next Gen Stats: Bills’ Ed Oliver is NFL’s best pass rusher since Week 10

The NFL’s best pass rusher since Week 10 might come as a bit of a surprise.

But Next Gen Stats has spoken.

According to the football analytics outlet, the answer is Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

Originally drafted back in 2019 for his pass-rushing prowess, Oliver has really come into his own over the past three weeks. In that time, Oliver has 1.5 sacks. But you can still be an effective pass rusher even without sacks.

Per Next Gen Stats, Oliver has a league-high 19 QB pressures. Considering the fact that Oliver is attacking from the middle of the defensive line and not the edge, it’s even more impressive.

Ed Oliver overpowers backup guard Dan Skipper to sack Jared Goff for a safety. Oliver has generated 19 pressures over his last three games, 7 more than any other player in the NFL since Week 10.#DETvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/sFgeCKYgW3 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 24, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire