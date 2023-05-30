Next Gen Stats: Bears' Justin Fields is the NFL's most explosive runner

Next Gen Stats: Justin Fields is the NFL's most explosive runner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Next Gen Stats, in a recent story, aimed to conclude the most explosive runner from the 2022 NFL season based on a series of complex statistics from the season.

They landed on Justin Fields, the Bears quarterback, as the most explosive runner from last season. He received an explosive score of 98, the best score of any player from last season.

The qualifications players needed to qualify for the elite list included "a minimum of 100 carries and a minimum of 20 carries in which a runner gained 10 or more yards -- and relied on the total number and percentage of 15-plus mph runs to sort out qualified runners."

In the end, Fields won the top spot on the list.

"Fields' 2022 season was visually thrilling," Nick Shook wrote."Statistically, it was incredible, especially considering the state of the Bears last year.

"The 2021 season’s most explosive rusher was another quarterback -- Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts -- and Fields' Next Gen totals were even better than Hurts’ in 2021."

"Only Kyler Murray has been more explosive on the ground in the last three seasons, with the Cardinals' quarterback setting the standard (32 runs of 10-plus yards, 94 of 15-plus mph) back in 2020 -- and he finished that season with 324 fewer rushing yards than Fields posted in 2022."

Indeed, with virtually limited offensive options from a Bears' roster strapped with talent, Luke Getsy and the Bears dug up a diamond in Fields' legs. The then-sophomore quarterback rushed for 1,143 yards in 2022, the second most in a single season authored by a signal caller in NFL history.

He broke league-wide and franchise records along the way. He broke Michael Vick's single-game rushing record by running for 178 yards against the Miami Dolphins. Fields also rushed three times for 60+ yards.

This upcoming season, Getsy and the Bears are expected to shift their offense to include more variety through the air. Last season, the Bears led the NFL in rushing attempts and rushing yards, breaking their franchise record for most single-season yards by the team (3,014 yards).

Now, with the additions of DJ Moore, Darnell Wright, Nate Davis, Tyler Scott and Robert Tonyan, the Bears are expected to draw up more passing players for Fields. While Fields is an excellent runner, he's a below-average passer.

The Bears shouldn't stave away from Fields' ability to run the football this season. Using the evidence from Next Gen Stats, it's obvious he has transcendent rushing abilities that have proven lucrative for the Bears' offense.

