Next Gen is now: Drivers anticipate NASCAR’s new car at Daytona
Listen to the drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series thoughts about the Next Gen car before the 2022 Daytona 500.
Jess Iwuji begins his first full-time NASCAR season Saturday, and he'll have Dallas Cowboys record-setting former football star Emmitt Smith on his pit box.
Watch as Chase Elliot and other NASCAR Cup Series drivers make their first pit stop of the season in the Next Gen car at Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 1 at Daytona.
Zane Smith scored his fourth career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win.
It's a jam-packed day at Daytona International Speedway, with final Cup practice, Xfinity qualifying, the ARCA race and the Xfinity race all on tap.
Breaking down the minor moments, near-wrecks and quick clips before The Big One.
Saturday's schedule at Daytona International Speedway includes season openers for ARCA and the Xfinity Series, plus Daytona 500 final practice.
Joe Gibbs Racing has switched most of its pit crew members for this season based on a new philosophy.
Hendrick Motorsports occupies the first row, and RFK Racing occupies the second row.
The 'Big One' breaks out just before there's one lap left in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series opener at Daytona International Speedway with 17 trucks involved.
Jeff Gordon called NASCAR races for Fox when his old boss popped in for a visit and left behind a note. Rick Hendrick had good-naturedly posted hours of his 12-plus-hour work days for his former star driver. “I knew I could never live up to that,” Gordon said, laughing.
