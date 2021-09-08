Next Gen Edge: Russell Wilson could excel on play action vs. Colts
Next Gen Stats might prove the Seattle Seahawks have the edge over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
T.J. Watt practiced with the team on Wednesday.
Report: #Steelers' T.J. Watt ends semi-holdout, practices ahead of #Bills meeting on Wednesday:
Houston Texans coach David Culley revealed some insight as to why the club traded CB Bradley Roby to the New Orleans Saints.
If you're seeing these players fall to you at your draft position, you should jump at drafting them.
Why wouldn't the Steelers just give T.J. Watt a blank check?
New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones told WEEI's Merloni & Fauria program Tuesday that he's been
So, you've finished your drafts, and maybe you're a bit uneasy about your rosters. Or maybe you feel you could've gotten someone else. Don't worry, Andy Behrens has you covered.
Will the Bears be without nose tackle Eddie Goldman in Week 1?
The Houston Texans have pulled off a trade that sends cornerback Bradley Roby to the New Orleans Saints.
Kirk Herbstreit ranks CFB's top performing teams of opening week
Two years ago, the Steelers learned the hard way what happens if veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger makes an early exit due to injury. With Ben now 39, the in-house options not ideal, and Cam Newton available, it’s hard not to wonder whether it would make sense for the Steelers to make a play for Newton. [more]
Larry Fitzgerald has seen what Trent Sherfield can do and is excited for the rest of the NFL to witness it with the 49ers.
Auburn could get another LSU coach fired...
Phil Mickelson is likely to miss his first Ryder Cup since making his debut in 1995, but that doesn’t mean Justin Thomas can’t have a little fun at Lefty’s expense.
The giant of a man with long flowing hair has found his way back onto the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.
The only experience that matters to Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker is how the youngest U.S. team in history prepares for Whistling Straits in a bid to win back that shiny gold chalice. Equipped with the most captain's picks in Ryder Cup history, Stricker added four more rookies to his team on Tuesday to join the six players who earned automatic spots. Among those left out was Patrick Reed.
Here's how every team in the AFC is set to finish over the course of the 2021 NFL season.
Texans trade starting cornerback Bradley Roby to the Saints
At a time of year when some NFL head coaches are outwardly optimistic about the upcoming season, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer admitted some concern today. Zimmer acknowledged that the Vikings have a lot of salary cap space tied up at the top of the roster, and said that makes it hard for the team to [more]
With a few days off over the weekend, Mayfield and some of his weapons took their families on a short trip to relax and continue their bonding. May have stole from the Brady playbook for the location: