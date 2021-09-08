Next Gen Edge: Christian McCaffrey's presence will be felt in Week 1
Next Gen Stats might prove the Carolina Panthers have the edge over the New York Jets in Week 1. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Next Gen Stats might prove the Carolina Panthers have the edge over the New York Jets in Week 1. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
RIP to a Notre Dame lifer.
As it relates to the T.J. Watt contract impasse, the clock is striking 12. Literally. The Steelers will practice today at roughly 12:15 p.m. ET. If Watt doesn’t have a new deal, he may not be there. If he’s not there, he may not play on Sunday. The problem continues to be the refusal of [more]
Report: #Steelers' T.J. Watt ends semi-holdout, practices ahead of #Bills meeting on Wednesday:
Houston Texans coach David Culley revealed some insight as to why the club traded CB Bradley Roby to the New Orleans Saints.
Here's why one legendary QB thinks Patriots rookie Mac Jones will end up being the "steal" of the 2021 NFL Draft.
New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones told WEEI's Merloni & Fauria program Tuesday that he's been
Auburn could get another LSU coach fired...
Less than a month ago, the Washington Football Team said it didn’t have a list of eight final names. It apparently now does. Owner Tanya Snyder, who is running the team during Daniel Snyder’s voluntary (unless it isn’t) break from day-to-day control due to the outcome of the investigation regarding years of workplace misconduct that [more]
Why wouldn't the Steelers just give T.J. Watt a blank check?
Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown has a history of allegedly not paying what he owes, or at least not wanting to pay. The latest effort has resulted in a creative (at best) and frivolous (at worst) effort to throw mud at one of his former agents. Based on an item from Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, KCB [more]
The Baltimore Ravens announced five roster moves on Wednesday
Phil Mickelson is likely to miss his first Ryder Cup since making his debut in 1995, but that doesn’t mean Justin Thomas can’t have a little fun at Lefty’s expense.
At a time of year when some NFL head coaches are outwardly optimistic about the upcoming season, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer admitted some concern today. Zimmer acknowledged that the Vikings have a lot of salary cap space tied up at the top of the roster, and said that makes it hard for the team to [more]
Alexander Zverev's ill-timed joke at the US Open has not been received well.
The giant of a man with long flowing hair has found his way back onto the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.
Strategies and tips to help you win your survivor pool, plus Week 1 picks.
The Week 1 showdown between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins features two former Alabama quarterbacks in Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa.
The Houston Texans have pulled off a trade that sends cornerback Bradley Roby to the New Orleans Saints.
ESPN said in a statement that McShay and his family had the network's full support.
Matt Harmon breaks down Week 1's primetime games for single-game DFS.