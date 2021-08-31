Next Gen cars to test Sept. 7 -8 at Daytona
Eight NASCAR Cup teams are scheduled to take part in a Goodyear tire test with the Next Gen car Sept. 7-8 at Daytona International Speedway, Goodyear announced Tuesday.
Goodyear states those expected to test are:
Austin Dillon in the No. 3 car for Richard Childress Racing
Denny Hamlin in the No. 11 car for Joe Gibbs Racing
Chris Buescher in the No. 17 car for Roush Fenway Racing
Joey Logano in the No. 22 car for Team Penske
William Byron in the No. 24 car for Hendrick Motorsports
Cole Custer in the No. 41 car for Stewart-Haas Racing
Ross Chastain in the No. 42 car for Chip Ganassi Racing
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the No. 47 car for JTG Daugherty Racing
