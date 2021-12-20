What’s next for the Gators after early signing day?

Early signing day is in the books for Florida coach Billy Napier‘s transition class, and it was a good day for the Gators, all things considered. They signed a five-star safety in Kamari Wilson and added a pair of four stars in safety Devin Moore and linebacker Shemar James, who was originally committed to Florida before leaving the class in October.

UF’s class saw a rise of more than 25 spots on early signing day, but there’s a lot of work left to be done as it still ranks just 51st in the 247Sports Composite. Napier said during his opening press conference that the Gators would focus more on the February signing day than the early period, and now they enter the second signing window with a lot more momentum than many expected.

So, what does Florida still need? Well, with a quick scan of UF’s signing class, one thing is apparent: this team still needs skill-position players badly. It didn’t sign any on Wednesday, and there are none currently committed in the class after Jayden Gibson decommitted and signed with Oklahoma alongside former quarterback commit Nick Evers. Florida has a visit set with Caleb Douglas, who was the first recruit the new staff offered, on Jan. 14.

The Gators also lost their only running back commit in Terrance Gibbs earlier this cycle, and that makes Trevor Etienne, younger brother of former Clemson star Travis, a top target. Etienne announces his commitment on Jan. 8.

Florida could also look to the transfer portal to fill some of these holes, and that’s very likely what the team will do at quarterback. With Emory Jones transferring and Evers leaving the class, the team really needs to add another scholarship quarterback this cycle, but there are a number of potential options in the transfer portal, such as Jack Miller from Ohio State or Cameron Ward from Incarnate Word.

It’s clear that the Gators have a lot of work to do on offense, but this defensive class is shaping up to be solid. Florida just needs to add some playmakers on the other side of the ball, whether that’s through the portal or national signing day on Feb. 2.

Story continues

Related

Florida football's top recruit in class of 2023 decommits Florida cracks the top 30 in ESPN's Football Power Index Could Florida be targeting Jaguars defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi? Is this Florida receiver transferring to the Big Ten? This Gator named UF player to watch in Gasparilla Bowl

List

Tracking every player landed by Florida in the early signing period

List

Early Signing Day Rundown: Where Florida stands, what's next for the Gators

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.