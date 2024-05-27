What’s next for Gabby Gregory? K-State alum explains on K-Nation

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Former K-State women’s basketball player Gabby Gregory wrapped up her super-senior campaign with the Wildcats as a fan-favorite.

Gregory spent her final two seasons in Manhattan after playing for Oklahoma the first three years of her career. It didn’t take long for Gregory’s impact to be felt with Kansas State.

The love was mutual between her and many K-State fans. Despite no longer being collegiate athlete, she joined annual Catbackers Tour to showcase the K-State Athletics department and help fundraise for her alma mater.

K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt caught up with Gregory at the final leg of the Catbackers Tour, in Topeka, to talk about the past, present and future.

Gregory has become somewhat of a social media star with Wildcat fans, and Reinhardt asked her to break it down.

“This year I think a lot of people started to see my personality and I kind of just leaned into that a little bit… I’m very outgoing,” Gregory said. “I like to speak my mind…any time someone tweets me, just because I don’t respond, I see what [people] are saying.”

One question at the top of some fans’ minds is what the next plans are for Gregory. She joked that she’s gotten that question a lot lately.

“The answer is… I don’t know,” Gregory said. “I’m signed to an agent to play professional basketball, but I’m still undecided on if that’s what I want to do or not. And so right now, I’m just having fun not having anything to do. I could get into coaching…I’m just having fun living my life.”

