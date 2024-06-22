Next Few Days Could Be Key For Newcastle United Star’s Future As Club Ask About Him

The next few days could well be key towards deciding the future of one of Newcastle United’s stars as a Premier League rival look to sign him, according to Chronicle Live.

Transfer activity is now firmly picking up at the St James’ Park side, who are in discussions with Everton about signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton are also talking to Newcastle about the prospect of taking Yankuba Minteh the other way.

It is the future of Newcastle striker Callum Wilson which could be set to be resolved soon though, as he is wanted by West Ham United.

The Hammers have enquired about signing Wilson and it is suggested that the next few days could be key for the 32-year-old.

Newcastle value Wilson at £18m, but whether West Ham would be willing to pay that for a player who will be 33 before the end of next season is open to question.

Wilson is also into the final year of his Magpies contract.

He is not keen to leave Newcastle, but if the club land Calvert-Lewin then he would be likely to see his playing time reduce further.