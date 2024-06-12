Next England manager odds: The favourites if Gareth Southgate steps down

England are about to embark on their Euro 2024 campaign, but uncertainty remains over Gareth Southgate’s future.

The Three Lions come into this latest championship seeking to put the ghost of 1966 to bed and win another major tournament.

Progress under Southgate has been positive and under his leadership, England reached its first World Cup semi-final in 28 years and the European Championship final soon after. However, going into the 2022 World Cup, there were growing questions being asked of Southgate as the team endured a painful Nations League campaign which saw them relegated from Group A.

And now Southgate himself has placed the biggest question mark surrounding his future. With perhaps his most-exciting England squad to date, the Three Lions are slight favourites to win Euro 2024. They open their tournament against Serbia on Sunday 16th June, before facing Denmark and finally Slovenia to close the group.

Southgate was linked with replacing Erik ten Hag at Manchester United after the Euros, but the Dutchman has reportedly been given another chance at Old Trafford following a review. Nevertheless, Southgate admitted this could be his last tournament with England.

“If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here anymore. Then it might be the last chance,” he told German newspaper Bild.

“If we want to be a big team and I want to be a top coach, then you have to deliver in the big moments.”

He added: “I think about half of the national coaches leave after a tournament – that’s the nature of international football.

“I’ve been here for almost eight years now and we’ve come close. So I know that you can’t keep standing in front of the public and saying ‘please do a little more’, because at some point people will lose faith in your message.”

Southgate’s current contract with England is up in December, and the former Middlesbrough boss remained firm on why he hadn’t agreed a new deal before Euro 2024.

“The reason is that there would have been more criticism, which would have put more pressure on the team,” he said.

“England did that once before with Fabio Capello and there was a big drama before the tournament. It’s better to check yourself after the tournament.”

On the eve of Euro 2024, there are three managers currently leading the race to replace Gareth Southgate should that decision be made post-Euros and before the end of August. One of those is Eddie Howe, who seems an ideal choice for many and has been tipped to manage England for some time. He made a name for himself in lifting Bournemouth into the Premier League and making them mainstays, before taking Newcastle to the Champions League.

Last season was a bit of an underwhelming one for Howe, but he still has his backers. He’s joined by out-of-work Graham Potter, who has been linked with a few jobs since being sacked by Chelsea last year. The Stamford Bridge job is a bit of a poisoned chalice but it did still give a slight knock to Potter’s reputation after his work at Brighton. He has since been linked with a return to Brighton, as well as jobs at Ajax and Leicester, but the former Chelsea boss isn’t rushing back and weighs up his options. Could he be waiting for the England call?

And, finally, Lee Carsley. Carsley is the current head coach for England’s under-21 side so is already bedded into the FA’s system. Under Carsley, England won the 2023 under-21 Euros, beating Spain in the final. Under-21s to senior team is a path that Southgate himself took when replacing Sam Allardyce in 2016, so this wouldn’t be a left-field appointment.

Next up are a pair of dream moves in Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. The latter is now a free agent after leaving Liverpool, having lost the energy for management. But international management is a slightly easier beast, so the German could be persuaded to end his break. Guardiola, meanwhile, hinted that this could be his last season in charge of Manchester City, which will on fuel links to international management.

Also high up on the list is Mauricio Pochettino, who recently left Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel who is a free agent after being sacked by Bayern Munich and new Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho.