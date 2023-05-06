What’s next for the Eagles following the 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is in the books, but plenty of offseason action is still on the way for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Outside of the on-field action with rookie minicamp and organized team activities (OTAs), the NFL is also gearing up for its 2023 schedule release.

The Eagles welcomed seven newly drafted rookies to the roster, including defensive tackle Jalen Carter, edge rusher Nolan Smith, offensive guard Tyler Steen, safety Sydney Brown, cornerback Kelee Ringo, quarterback Tanner McKee and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo.

Philadelphia also signed nine undrafted free agents.

Here’s a look at the Eagles’ upcoming 2023 off-season slate, including rookie minicamp, OTAs, and mandatory minicamp.

Rookie minicamp: May 5-7

North Dakota Fighting Hawks wide receiver Garett Maag (89) adjust his face mask during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

The Eagles welcomed their new crop of rookies — from all seven draft picks to their group of undrafted free agent signings and tryout players — for the rookie minicamp the weekend after the draft.

For those tryout players, earning a spot on the 90-man roster is an opportunity.

Schedule release: May 11

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The NFL will release its 2023 schedule sometime this month, with reports suggesting Thursday, May 11.

While we already know precisely who the Eagles will be playing next season, we’ll soon learn exactly when they’ll be playing those teams and how many prime-time games they’ll have.

OTA offseason workouts: May-June

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles will meet as an entire team, new rookies included, beginning May 30 for the first of six voluntary OTA practices in the NovaCare Complex, consisting of veterans and rookies.

They’ll meet on May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, and June 8.

Mandatory minicamp: None

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Philadelphia is the only team in the NFL that won’t hold a mandatory minicamp, a philosophy adopted weeks after Nick Sirianni was initially hired.

The goal is to be healthy, and the Eagles are the one team that does the least on-field work in the NFL.

Training camp: Late July

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

After a summer break, the Eagles will meet back at the NovaCare Complex for training camp in late July (dates to be announced) to mark the official start of the pre-season.

