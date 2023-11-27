Who will be the next Duke football coach? Here are 6 candidates to replace Mike Elko

Texas A&M football has hired Mike Elko to be head coach of the Aggies, so who will replace Elko as the leader of Duke football?

During his two seasons in Durham, Elko resurrected Duke and helped the Blue Devils win 16 games after the program had won 10 games combined in the three years before his arrival.

With a 30-19 win against Pitt in the regular-season finale, Duke (7-5, 4-4 ACC) finished undefeated at home in ACC play for the first time since 1989. Elko led the Blue Devils to nine wins in his debut season and was named the ACC Coach of the Year.

With Elko on his way back to College Station, here are five college candidates to be Duke’s next head coach – and one from the next level.

Jamey Chadwell, Liberty

Chadwell might be aiming higher, but Duke has to reach out to the 46-year-old coach who seems to be a promising, rising star in the ranks. Chadwell thrived at Coastal Carolina and other stops before bringing an elite offense to Liberty. The Flames are 12-0 and ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.

Curt Cignetti, James Madison

From the Dukes to Duke? Cignetti has ties to North Carolina as the former coach at Elon, and he’s been on a tear since taking the head job at James Madison. Cignetti, 62, led JMU to a crowd of conference championships and deep runs in the FCS playoffs before the Dukes’ transition to the FBS level. So far, so good here for Cignetti's program, too. JMU was 8-3 last season and is 11-1 this year as an AP Top 25 team.

Kevin Johns, Duke

If the Blue Devils want to make an in-house hire, Johns would be the logical choice. With more than a decade of experience as an offensive coordinator, including his two seasons at Duke, Johns has consistently shown an ability to trot out offenses that produce plenty of points. Indiana, Texas Tech and Memphis were among his previous stops.

Jim Knowles, Ohio State

Ohio State’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach has a history with the Blue Devils. Knowles has nearly 40 years of coaching experience, including eight years at Duke under David Cutcliffe. In 2010, Knowles helped the Blue Devils make the ACC Championship game in the program’s first 10-win season. He'd be a home-run hire.

Steve Spurrier Jr., Tulsa

A former Duke player and the son of a former Duke coach? Sure, why not. Before Steve Spurrier went on to win a national championship at Florida, he led the Blue Devils to an ACC title in 1989. Spurrier’s son is in his first season as the offensive coordinator at Tulsa, but he coached alongside the late Mike Leach at Mississippi State and Washington State. Spurrier Jr., 52, has a wealth of experience from his time at several Power Five programs.

Jason Garrett, former Dallas Cowboys coach

The former Dallas Cowboys coach was reportedly a finalist for the Duke job before the Blue Devils rolled with Elko. Garrett, who is working as an analyst for NBC, won 85 games with the Cowboys from 2010-19 before being fired. He also spent time as an offensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

