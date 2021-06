The Telegraph

Russian player Yana Sizikova has been arrested at the French Open and has been placed into custody. The reasons for her arrest have not been given and the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said it could not comment further. The prosecutor's office confirmed to The Associated Press that a "women's international player" was in custody, but it did not identify her. The player was arrested Thursday night on charges of "sports bribery and organised fraud for acts likely to have been committed in Septemb