What’s next for the Denver Broncos after firing Nathaniel Hackett? | You Pod to Win the Game

What's next for the Denver Broncos after firing Nathaniel Hackett?
Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the Broncos firing Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett after getting crushed by the Rams.
With new ownership in Denver firing coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first season, the next question becomes what becomes of the man who hired Hackett — and who both traded for and paid quarterback Russell Wilson? Is General Manager George Paton safe? The statement issued by the Broncos implies that he [more]
Hackett was in trouble right away.
It's been a stunning fall from grace for the Denver Broncos, who are wrapping up a 6th straight losing season and have a myriad of issues to overcome.
Quinn was a finalist for the Denver job in January; his familiarity with QB Russell Wilson could make him a top candidate once again. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday and they’re reportedly named an interim head coach to see out the final two weeks of their season. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has installed senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg as the interim boss. Rosburg was hired a couple of weeks into the [more]
When the Chiefs started to game-plan for their Week 17 matchup with the Broncos, they were preparing for Nathaniel Hackett. But then came word that the Broncos had fired the now-former head coach, which potentially changes some things for Kansas City as the team gets ready to host Sunday’s matchup. “The fact that there could [more]
The Colts' firing of Frank Reich continues the 2023 offseason coaching carousel. Here are the potential HC candidates for the next NFL season.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid says the Broncos have his full attention ... even after a change at the head coaching position.
The Broncos have reportedly named senior assistant Jerry Rosburg their interim head coach in the wake of Nathaniel Hackett’s firing on Monday, but it appears Rosburg was not the first choice for the job. According to multiple reports, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was the first person offered the chance to coach the 4-11 team in [more]
Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski to recap all of the NFL games that happened on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in week 16 of the NFL season, an important week for fantasy football matchups.
The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Team owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately.
The Denver Broncos reportedly have their eye on 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.
The Denver Broncos have parted ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett after just one year with the team. CBS Sports HQ Contributor Ryan Harris joined CBS News' Debra Alfarone to discuss the firing plus the NFC and AFC playoff races.
The Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and they have enough draft capital to get in the sweepstakes for former Saints head coach Sean Payton:
There will undoubtedly be some family squabbles at Christmas gatherings around the country on Sunday and the Broncos had one in the third quarter of their game against the Rams. After Russell Wilson was sacked on back-to-back plays to end a drive, backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the team’s offensive line exchanged words on the [more]
Has there ever been a star quarterback who's fallen off as hard as Russell Wilson has this season?