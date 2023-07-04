Who is next at defensive end for Ohio State in the 2024 recruiting cycle?

Ohio State missed on one of its main defensive end targets when Illinois prospect Marquise Lightfoot committed to Miami (Florida).

Many, including myself, thought the 6-foot, 5-inch, 220-pound edge rusher would end up in Columbus. It was a recruiting loss for sure, especially since the coaching staff really put significant resources into getting Lightfoot’s attention.

The good news is the spot he would have taken frees up for another high-level prospect. Find out who the Buckeyes are still actively recruiting at the position and my guess as to how likely each will end up in Columbus on a scale of 1 to 5. (All rankings are from the 247Sports composite.)

Dylan Stewart

Breakdown

Stewart is one of the best players in the country, ranking as the No. 2 edge and No. 9 player overall. The 6-foot, 5-inch, 235-pound Washington, D.C. native took an official visit to Columbus during the weekend of June 16. It’s a battle among the Buckeyes, South Carolina, Alabama and Georgia. Right now my confidence level is at a 4 with Stewart joining Ohio State’s class after multiple crystal balls going the Buckeyes’ way recently.

Eddrick Houston

Breakdown

With a commitment date set for Aug. 22, Houston is getting close to a decision. The No. 4 defensive end and No. 23 player overall visited the same weekend as Stewart and Houston is also considering Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and USC. As with Stewart, my confidence level is at a 4 with Houston.

Booker Pickett Jr.

Breakdown

The Buckeyes’ loss with Lightfoot opened the door for Pickett Jr. The staff is recruiting the “legacy,” his uncle Ryan starred for the Buckeyes while his father was a Hurricane. At 6 feet, 3 inches and 205 pounds, the younger Pickett doesn’t quite have the frame of his uncle. He is closer to his father. His ranking as the No. 13 edge and No. 159 player overall shows he’s not just being recruited because his uncle was a Buckeye. He has not taken any official visits, so this process will go into the season or beyond. Right now it’s a toss-up, so 2.5 is my confidence level with Pickett Jr.

Dominick McKinley

Breakdown

The 6-foot, 5-inch, 290-pound lineman took an official visit to Columbus the weekend of June 2. The Buckeyes are in McKinley’s top five with no verbal date set. He’s a five-star prospect, the No. 36 player overall and No. 5 defensive lineman. It’s hard to really tell where McKinley is leaning so he’s getting my lowest confidence level of the remaining options at a 2.

Outlook

What to expect

If the Buckeyes are able to land Houston and Stewart along with the recent commitment of Justin Scott, it would be a grand slam. Anyone else joining that trio would be a cherry on top and have defensive line coach Larry Johnson dancing in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. That scenario is definitely not out of the question. It’s safer to say that Ohio State should close very well at the position even after missing on Lightfoot.

