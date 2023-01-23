What is next for Cowboys following playoff loss vs. 49ers 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss what is next for the Dallas Cowboys following playoff loss vs. San Francisco 49ers.
After falling 23-20 to the LA Rams in Super Bowl LVI–the Bengals’ first Super Bowl appearance since 1988, Cincinnati is back in the playoffs and looks to avoid the “hangover” of a Super Bowl loss by becoming just the 9th team to make a repeat appearance to the big game the year after losing. See
After a blowout win against the New York Giants in Week 14, the Philadelphia Eagles became the first NFL team to clinch a playoff berth for the 2022 season. The 48-22 victory at MetLife Stadium guaranteed the Eagles their fifth playoff spot in the last six seasons (missed the postseason in the 2020 season). The
The Houston Texans should consider bringing back DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, even if they go with a new coach who doesn't run the Tampa 2.
The streak continues, for at least another year. In 1970, the AFL and NFL merged. The move created the AFC and NFC. In turn, it created the AFC and NFC Championship games. The AFC and NFC Championships have now been played 53 times. In the first 26 years of conference title games, the Cowboys appeared [more]
Browns wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator Chad O’Shea will be meeting with one of Cleveland’s divisional rivals on Monday. The Ravens requested an interview with O’Shea last week and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the interview will take place to kick off the week. O’Shea interviewed for the Jets’ offensive coordinator [more]
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated the team's big win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. Da Lin reports. (1-22-23)
The rookie has been defying odds with his splits indicating a regression could be in store if only the Cowboys can take advantage. | From @ReidDHanson
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy repeatedly decided to punt on Sunday in situations where the analytics said they should have gone for it, and the last of those decisions was the first question he was asked after the game. With the Cowboys facing fourth-and-10 and trailing 19-12 with 2:11 left in the game, the analytics recommendation [more]
Here's an updated look at how all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL draft could shake out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FS1's Skip Bayless had a temper tantrum after the Cowboys' NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
It looks like Burrow took a shot at that failed neutral-site plan with a two-word post on Instagram
After the 49ers' thrilling win over the Cowboys to advance to the NFC title game, Deebo Samuel had to let Instagram know that he kept receipts.
Was this Elliott's last play in a Cowboys uniform? If so, it's one to forget.
The final play of the Cowboys season began with running back Ezekiel Elliott playing center and it ended with a short pass to KaVontae Turpin. Elliott lined up at center to snap to quarterback Dak Prescott with the rest of the offense spread out across the line of scrimmage for what appeared to be an [more]
Tony Romo did not have a good day broadcasting the Bills-Bengals game and Twitter let him know about it
Dak Prescott had a horrible outing against the 49ers in the NFC divisional round, and for some reason the Cowboys' social media decided to crush him for it. By Adam Hermann
Few know Tom Brady better than his longtime tight end, Rob Gronkowski, who shed some light on what may influence the quarterback's decision while picking a new team in 2023.
The Cowboys QB ends a promising drive with his second pick of the game
Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy last squared off in college and accounted for 11 TDs. They'll meet again in Eagles vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since it still applies: “The reporting [more]