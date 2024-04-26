What next for out-of-contract Swans?

The clock is ticking down on the contracts of five senior Swansea City players.

But for the moment, head coach Luke Williams is unable to offer clarity on what the future holds for Joe Allen, Kyle Naughton, Jamie Paterson, Liam Walsh and Prezmyslaw Placheta.

Allen, Naughton and Placheta will all miss Swansea’s remaining games in this campaign, at Norwich City on Saturday and at home against Millwall seven days later.

Paterson and Walsh, meantime, still have chances to remind Swansea’s hierarchy of their qualities – though the truth is that Williams knows both players well enough already.

Williams describes Walsh as “a brilliant talent”, as evidenced by his superb goal at Huddersfield last weekend, but the issue with the former Everton youngster is his injury record.

“We have to make sure we feel he is robust enough,” Williams said before the Norwich trip.

Allen has also had his share of fitness troubles over the last couple of seasons, though the 34-year-old has racked up more than 550 club appearances across a stellar career.

Williams has indicated since taking over at Swansea in January that he sees a role for Allen beyond this season.

“There are no question marks over whether he has gone over an age where he can compete,” Williams said before the Norwich trip.

“In fact, I looked yesterday at some of his physical data and it’s quite funny, he is getting stronger. We know he has still got the physicality to play.”

Naughton, who will be 36 in November, is a similar case to Allen. He has enjoyed a fine career and, while he may not be able to play every week these days, he is regarded as a guiding light for younger players in the dressing room.

“You look at Joe and Kyle, they played in the Premier League for a reason,” Williams said.

“To get that level of quality is rare in the Championship, and the experience, and they are two guys as well who are really committed to the club.”

Nevertheless, contract discussions, which involve Swansea’s owners as well as sporting director Paul Watson, go on.

In each case, all parties need to be happy for a deal to be signed.

[Getty Images]

Williams says talks continue with Paterson, 32, who has contributed seven goals in 46 appearances to date this season.

Williams says Paterson will have options given his record in the Championship, but suggested he wants the attacking midfielder in his squad next season.

“He is such a great character to have around because there are no dark days with Pato,” he added.

“You always get energy and excitement from Pato and then sometimes mad frustration, but I will take that.”

Placheta’s situation is slightly different, given that he only joined Swansea on a short-term deal in January.

The Poland winger has made a mark at the Welsh club, but has a hamstring issue which may influence Swansea’s thinking when it comes to a potential new deal.

“I think we all like Przemy a lot,” Williams said. "He brought a lot to the club didn’t he? I think he has a set of skills that are hard to find.

“It’s looking at the injury record, the amount of games he has been able to put together back to back.

“Then you have to look at the position and [see if] there is another player we are looking at… We have a list of players for all positions. That’s elite football.”

With one-year extensions triggered in the contracts of Nathan Wood and Liam Cullen, the only other senior player whose Swansea deal expires this summer is Nathanael Ogbeta, who is on loan at Bolton.

Given that the left-back has made only three appearances since joining Swansea in 2022, it would be a shock should he be offered a new contract.