What’s next for Commanders QB Carson Wentz?

When the Washington Commanders acquired quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts last March, they had him under contract for three more seasons.

Considering how things ended for Wentz in his previous two seasons with different teams [Eagles and Colts], no one expected things to work in Washington, either.

While things began in promising fashion as Wentz played well in the Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, it was short-lived. In Week 3 against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz was sacked nine times. Washington’s offensive line was exposed against the Eagles, but make no mistake, Philly knew Wentz better than anyone.

After struggling some over the next few weeks, Wentz fractured a finger on his throwing hand in a Week 6 win over the Bears, paving the way for Taylor Heinicke in Week 7.

Heinicke helped lead Washington into playoff contention, but the offense stalled late in the year, leading head coach Ron Rivera to turn back to Wentz once healthy.

Wentz returned to the starting lineup in Week 17 vs. the Cleveland Browns and was abysmal. He played horribly, and Washington was eliminated from playoff contention. That game sealed his fate with the Commanders.

What’s next for Wentz?

Well, whatever it is, it will not be in Washington. Wentz may have two years left on his contract, but there are no guarantees, meaning the Commanders can release him with no cap charges. It’s not a matter of if, only when at this point.

In his Super Bowl week buzz column at ESPN with Dan Graziano, here’s what Jeremy Fowler said of Wentz:

With Commanders coach Ron Rivera (sort of) committing to Sam Howell as QB1 here on Radio Row, that reinforces the fact Washington and Wentz will probably part ways. Wentz is due $26.2 million with no dead money, so barring a steep pay cut and an openness to a QB competition, Washington’s decision will be made for it. This leaves questions about Wentz, who has lost the starting job on three different teams in back-to-back-to-back years and might not be ready to accept a backup role.

Story continues

No surprises there.

After being dumped by three teams in three years, it’s time to look for Wentz to look in the mirror. He doesn’t seem like the type of guy who’ll adjust well to a backup role. And no NFL team is signing him to be a starting quarterback in 2023.

Does he want to play? He’s still young [30] and has made a lot of money in seven NFL seasons. If he wants to play, he likely understands he will be a backup and make significantly less money in that role.

It will be interesting to see Wentz’s next career move.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire