What’s next for Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy?

A big question leading into Super Bowl LVII and after it — What’s next for Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy?

Bieniemy’s contract with the Chiefs is up after the conclusion of the season, making him a free agent. Recent reports maintain that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens will set up interviews for Bieniemy for their offensive coordinator vacancies, which would be considered a lateral move for the two-time Super Bowl champion coordinator.

“I’m going to enjoy this (win) tonight,” Bieniemy said on the field after the Super Bowl. “We’ll enjoy the rest of the stuff tomorrow.”

As for Chiefs HC Andy Reid, he seemed to indicate that Bieniemy might not be back with the team in 2023 when asked about potential staff changes.

“Listen, Eric Bieniemy has been tremendous for us,” Reid told reporters during his Monday press conference. “I think he’s tremendous for the NFL. I’m hoping he has an opportunity to go somewhere and do his thing, where he can run the show and be Eric Bieniemy.

“After that, I don’t know. I don’t know who is going to go. I always wish our guys the best of luck and opportunity. That’s what all of them deserve. They work hard and if they can get a promotion somewhere that I can’t give them, more power to them.”

But is that truly what those in Kansas City want for Bieniemy? Patrick Mahomes notably said during Super Bowl LVII opening night that Bieniemy is long overdue for an opportunity to be a head coach. There remain vacancies with both the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals, but they seem poised to hire the losing offensive and defensive coordinators from Super Bowl LVII.

Could Bieniemy be convinced to stay in Kansas City and simply continue to stack rings with the team?

“Eric Bieniemy means the world to me,” Mahomes told WHB’s Darren Smith in the locker room after the Super Bowl. “The way he holds me accountable, the way he makes me be great every single day, man. This man is one of a kind. He’s one of the greatest.”

