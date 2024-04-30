What’s next on the Broncos’ offseason schedule after the draft?

The 2024 NFL draft is now in the rearview mirror and the Denver Broncos are filling out their 90-man offseason roster by signing undrafted free agents.

So, what’s on deck on Denver’s offseason calendar?

Up next is rookie minicamp. New Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and his rookie teammates (along with several tryout players) will report for minicamp on May 9, according to the Denver Gazette‘s Chris Tomasson.

Rookie camp will be followed by organized team activities (OTAs) later in May and then a mandatory minicamp in June. Here’s a look at the Broncos’ upcoming offseason schedule:

Rookie minicamp : May 10-13

OTAs : May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

After mandatory minicamp, players will get a summer break before reporting back to the team’s Centura Health Training Center for the start of training camp in late July. Preseason games will begin in August, followed by the regular season arriving in September.

Last year, the NFL announced the 2023 schedule on the second Thursday of May. If the league follows the same timeline this year, fans can expect the 2024 schedule to be announced on Thursday, May 9.

