Up next for the Broncos is mandatory minicamp

The Denver Broncos just wrapped up voluntary organized team activities last week. Up next on the team’s offseason calendar is mandatory minicamp, which is scheduled to begin tomorrow.

“Next [this] week, we start with minicamp,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said on June 8. “When you’re observing, the practices are very similar. The time allotted is a little longer, and there are some things that are different. By and large, if any of you came to an OTA or came to a mini-camp practice, it’d be hard to tell the difference.

“We’re allowed a little bit more time on the field. That’ll start on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then Thursday’s schedule will be shortened because of our time constraints.”

The minicamp practices won’t be open to the public but the team will have a practice session open to media members. Players who skip mandatory camp are subject to fines.

After camp wraps up later this week, players (and coaches) will get a summer break from mid-June until late July.

“The break is healthy, for the coaches as well,” Payton said. “Everyone knows that when we come back, it’s like getting on an aircraft carrier for six months here. You’re here seven days a week well past midnight.”

The break will end when players report back for the start of training camp, which typically begins in late July. The Broncos are expected to announce their training camp schedule sometime this month.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire