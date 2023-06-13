Up next for the Bills is mandatory minicamp this week

The Buffalo Bills wrapped up their OTAs (organized team activities) and now move onto mandatory minicamp.

Some NFL teams were allowed to begin their mandatory minicamp last week, but for most of the league–21 teams in total–those begin in the coming days. The first of the three-day event for the Bills starts on Tuesday.

The big difference is suggested in the name. Minicamp is similar to OTAs, however, this period of workouts and meetings are mandatory and subject to fines if a player decides to skip out.

That is typically the biggest talking point. Throughout voluntary workouts such as OTAs some players had not been at practice. The name many will watch in Buffalo is receiver Stefon Diggs, but the expectation is that he will be there.

Despite Diggs skipping out on voluntary practices in recent weeks, he’s done that in the past and still shown up at minicamp.

Minicamp falls under “Category 3” of offseason workouts. Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement allows for 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills during minicamp. However, live contact is still not permitted

The first time Buffalo’s players will suit up in full pads for contact will be during training camp. The Bills and every NFL team only have a limited number of contact practices each summer.

Bills Wire will provide updates throughout this week’s minicamp.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire