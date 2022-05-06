What’s next for the Bills following the 2022 NFL draft?

The Buffalo Bills and NFL finished the 2022 draft. It’s one of the marquee moments during the league’s offseason.

While perhaps the biggest of all events that happens during this time of the year, it’s not the only thing that goes down. There are still plenty of things to come until September’s regular season rolls around.

Here’s what’s next for the Bills, post-2022 draft:

May 12

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Some teams have rookie camps before the schedule release. In total, eight clubs will actually hit the field for rookie camps this upcoming weekend. Not the Bills.

Instead, the NFL will release every team’s full 2022 schedule just before Buffalo has their rookie camp.

Rookie minicamp: May 13-14

Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) and defensive end Boogie Basham (96) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills already took the field for some voluntary workouts prior to the draft on April 19. Those will continue with the new guys on May 13.

Rookie minicamp will be held with the team’s eight draft picks, undrafted rookie signees, plus players invited to rookie camp for a tryout. It’s an opportunity to earn a spot on the 90-man roster.

OTA offseason workouts: May-June

Bills quarterback Josh Allen during practice.

Jg 080621 Bills Allen 2

The boys will all be back in town a short while after rookie camp.

The Bills will hold voluntary offseason workouts (OTAs) on:

Week 1 OTAs: May 23-24, 26

Week 2 OTAs: May 31, June 1-2

Week 3 OTAs: June 6-7, June 9-10

Mandatory minicamp: June 14-16

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Essentially the same as OTAs but players have to go: Mandatory minicamp.

Forecasting ahead, the name to watch is Jordan Poyer. The All-Pro safety wants a new contract and skipped early offseason voluntary workouts because of that.

Training camp: Late July

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

No exact date yet, but training camp typically begins the final week of July after the team breaks for a few weeks. One thing we do know, a portion of training camp will be back in Rochester for the first time in a few years. St John Fisher will host the Bills again for some training camp practices.

1

1