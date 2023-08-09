Who’s next for the Big Ten? Ranking schools the league may consider if expansion continues

Who’s next for the Big Ten?

That’s the million (well, billion) dollar question after the Big Ten and Big 12 made splashes last week in conference realignment. The Big Ten added Oregon and Washington, while the Big 12 has added Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado in the past few weeks. These moves have left the Pac-12 down to just four schools (Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State) and have once again shifted the landscape of college athletics — most notably football.

But are is the Big Ten done? The league will be up to 18 schools next fall with the additions of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington, and many are speculating whether or not the conference will look to further expand or stay at 18.

I personally believe the conference will at least reach 20 schools so that means it’s time to take a look at who could be those two (or maybe more) schools for the Big Ten. Check out my rankings below for who I believe the Big Ten will consider if further expansion is in the cards for the league:

Kentucky

Missouri

Kansas

Louisville

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech

Pitt

Cal

Stanford

Miami (FL)

Clemson

Notre Dame

North Carolina

Florida State

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire