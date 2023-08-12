What’s next for the Big Ten? Five bold predictions for conference expansion (including Notre Dame)

It was last weekend that the Big Ten expanded once again, raiding the Pac-12 to grab Oregon and Washington. But where do things go from here for the Big Ten and the rest of college sports? And what happens to Notre Dame in all of this?

The only thing that seems certain in all of this, is that nothing is really certain. It seems like half of the Power Five programs not in the Big Ten or the SEC are possible targets for a further move in conference expansion.

Including basically the entirety of the ACC, which is tied to a terrible television deals that is now dwarfed by the Big Ten’s numbers.

Scroll down and check out five (mostly) bold predictions about where things end up with conference expansion.

5. The Big Ten isn't done

Urban Meyer talks College Football Playoff implications of Big Ten expansion. https://t.co/M6XNiflWtV — RutgersWire (@RutgersWire) August 10, 2023

There is some buzz that the Big Ten will stand pat in conference expansion, but that defies not just conventional wisdom but any kind of wisdom. The Big Ten can’t lose any leverage in all of this, and it knows it.

If they could nab a top program from the ACC or the Big 12, and don’t act on it, there could be another power shift in college football. Or at the very least, the Big Ten would lose ground both on the field and in terms of getting even more leverage for their next television contract.

The Big Ten will add two more teams, at a minimum. But it won’t be standing still.

4. The Big Ten won't be adding any more Pac-12 programs

Gene Smith said the Big Ten’s revenue distribution for current Big Ten schools was not diluted by the additions of Oregon and Washington. “Fox brought new money to the table,” Smith said. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) August 9, 2023

Television is driving all of this (duh), and any future expansion of the Big Ten must make sense from that perspective.

The idea of going after Stanford (and to a lesser extent Cal) has a certain appeal to it, but it really doesn’t make sense at this juncture for the Big Ten. Especially when looking at pods or divisions, expansion on the West Coast really doesn’t make sense for the Big Ten.

And none of the four remaining teams outside Stanford and Cal make any sense for the Big Ten.

3. The Big Ten won't be changing its standards

THE "B" IN "B1G" STANDS FOR "BILLIONS" When the @BigTen added USC+UCLA, OSU Pres. Johnson talked about her vision of the Big Ten leading the world not just in sports, but also in sciences If the current expansion discussions pan out, the new Big Ten will be surreally unmatched: pic.twitter.com/z98qGXEkSP — Tony Altimore (@TJAltimore) August 3, 2023

For the Big Ten, it is clear that any future expansion will involve only AAU member institutions (Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington are all in the AAU). It is also clear that television markets brought by a program matters as much as athletic success.

So that means a Florida State, for instance, wouldn’t be a target of expansion.

2. Notre Dame isn't joining the Big Ten

Notre Dame pushing to add Stanford & Cal to ACC, but ACC league presidents did not vote Wednesday night on expansion because there is not enough support, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. SMU also has offered to join w/out taking any revenue in 1st 5-7 yearshttps://t.co/PkUIPBB0kv — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 10, 2023

While Notre Dame is the prize in all of this, there is definitely a strong push from alumni to stay independent in football. The Fighting Irish’s television contract with NBC makes it feasible to do this, as does an alumni donor and booster base that is among the strongest in the nation.

The Big Ten would love Notre Dame (as would the ACC, the Big 12 and the SEC). But at this juncture, there is very little reason for Notre Dame to join a conference, especially with the expansion of the College Football Playoff.

1. So who joins the Big Ten now? Hello ACC...

FSU May have nowhere to go. Could UNC, NC State, Virginia and Virginia Tech end up in the SEC without FSU and Clemson? Fascinating read.https://t.co/TcYXmvXch1 — Twatter Sucks (@TwatterSuc30712) August 8, 2023

So if the Pac-12 isn’t likely to be raided by the Big Ten any further, and assuming that the conference is going to expand, then it must look to the ACC and the Big 12.

The Big 12, outside of Kansas, really isn’t very enticing for the Big Ten. But the ACC provides several opportunities for programs looking to get out of a rather dreary economic situation (at least relative to their peers).

Miami, North Carolina and Virginia – in that order – would all be ideal fits for the Big Ten. Miami and North Carolina, given their brands in football and basketball respectively, are enticing for the Big Ten. Their television markets certainly are appealing as well.

Virginia would be a very acceptable third choice for the Big Ten. All three programs are in the AAU.

As is Duke for that matter.

Clemson, while a strong fit, is not an AAU member. Georgia Tech, given they are in the Atlanta market, could hold some appeal as well.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire