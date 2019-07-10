The next big NBA free agent class: A look at when the star contracts expire

NBA free agency is now marked on many sports fan's calendars due to the excitement and unpredictability it has been known to provide.

With the start of NBA free agency 2019 in the books, there is a mouth-watering list of upcoming free agents in 2020 and 2021 that will include MVPs and other top-tier talent. From James Harden and Steph Curry to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis, the NBA has the potential to be transformed once again.

Check out this list:

James Harden, Houston Rockets: Unrestricted Free Agent - 2020

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers: Restricted Free Agent - 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: Unrestricted Free Agent - 2021

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards: Unrestricted Free Agent - 2021

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers: Unrestricted Free Agent - 2021 (P.O. 2020)

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers: Unrestricted Free Agent - 2021

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics: Restricted Free Agent - 2021

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors: Unrestricted Free Agent - 2022

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers: Unrestricted Free Agent - 2022 (P.O. 2021)

Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons: Unrestricted Free Agent - 2022

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers: Unrestricted Free Agent - 2022 (P.O. 2021)

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers: Unrestricted Free Agent - 2022

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat: Unrestricted Free Agent - 2023 (P.O. 2022)

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers: Unrestricted Free Agent - 2023

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: Unrestricted Free Agent - 2023

As the list suggests, star-studded free agency bonanzas will continue beyond the next couple of years.

Aging superstars like LeBron James and Blake Griffin will have decisions to make in 2023, while younger players like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic may decide to move on from the teams that drafted them.

Buckle up. The next few years of NBA free agency will not disappoint.

