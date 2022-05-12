The next Big Kat? UCF’s Bryant now with Cowboys working under Lett, Durde, Quinn

A continued walk through the Dallas Cowboys’ undrafted free agent class brings an intriguing name, but is there intriguing play to go along with it? UCF edge rusher Big Cat Bryant started off his career at Auburn, after earning 4-star honors coming out of high school. He was selected to compete in the Under Armour High School All-American game and his career at Auburn was highlighted by earning 2nd-team All-SEC honors and being selected as a team captain in 2020.

His then head coach, Gus Malzahn, left Auburn to become the head coach at UCF, and Bryant followed him as a graduate transfer. Bryant started in all 13 games for the Golden Knights, and earned first-team All-AAC honors from the league’s coaches and Phil Steele. He led the team with six sacks and 13 tackles for loss. The transfer to UCF seemed to work in Bryant’s favor, although he didn’t hear his name called over draft weekend.

Was that the other 31 NFL teams’ mistake? A look into the film to see what the Cowboys have invested in.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-5

Listed Wegiht: 245 pounds

Jersey Number: 1

Stats (2021): 28 solo tackles, 50 total tackles

Impact Plays (2021): 13 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 3 pass deflections

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Alabama (2019), Memphis (2021), Cincinnati (2021), Boise State (2021)

Best Game: Memphis (2021)

Worst Game: Alabama (2019)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

First Step: Lacks ideal explosion off of the snap, takes a while to get to top gear, and when he reaches it; it won’t wow you.

Bend: Bend is definitely not his strong suit, as he lacks any prominent ankle flexion. Appears to be rather compact and clunky when he is moving. I question his overall athleticism.

Lateral Mobility: Appears to be a bit of a labored mover. Takes a bit to change directions on a sudden movement.

Athletic Ability: Lacks any real explosion, or bend, and has trouble changing direction. Not a good athlete.

Versatility: Saw him rush standing up and with his hand in the dirt. He does his best when he is standing up and able to build up his attack rather than engaging his hips. Has shown the ability to drop into coverage and be responsible for shallow zones.

Performance Evaluation:

Hand Usage: Lacks a wide range of pass rush moves, saw him use the cross chop, but not much more than that. Developed a few more pass rush moves in 2021, and he started to combine moves as well.

Pass Rush Plan: Gets his hand up to deflect the pass if he does not get home on his rush (which appears to be quite often). Has a spin counter, but he doesn’t use it with a purpose. He doesn’t set up offensive lineman over the course of the game with a wide range of moves.

Motor/Effort/Physicality: Is generally a high motor player, had moments of chasing ball carriers down to the sideline.

Run Defense/Anchor: Lacks the ability to change direction quickly. Looks labored in his movement. Has moments of having heavy hands and being able to anchor in, but usually, nothing ever stems from him anchoring in. He is unable to disengage from his blocker and the ball carrier ends up getting past him. Is often fooled by misdirection. Often fails to set the edge and force the ball carrier back inside.

Play Strength: Has moments of showing heavy hands, but he does not show it at all on a consistent basis. When he strikes upwards and with power he is generally able to gain leverage.

Strengths:

To be frank, this list isn’t going to be very long as Bryant has a long ways to go in terms of development. The good news is, he progressed over the course of his playing career. We saw him add pass rush moves to his arsenal. We saw him develop some better play strength, although it was inconsistent. He flashed the ability to rush in a variety of ways and even showed the ability to drop into coverage and cover shallow zones.

Weaknesses:

Bryant on tape, looks to be rather unathletic. He is labored in his movements, and can’t stop and change directions on a dime. He doesn’t engage his hips when the ball is snapped, and lacks any real explosion due to it. He does not have the necessary ankle flexion to bend the edge, and he still has a fairly limited pass rushing arsenal. His play strength is inconsistent, although there were flashes. He lacks a real plan of attack and doesn’t use his counters with a purpose.

Fit with the Cowboys:

Bryant is likely a player fighting for a practice squad spot for the Cowboys. Dallas doesn’t have much room for a development product on their roster, but stranger things have happened.

Ahead of him sits DeMarcus Lawrence and some iteration of Dante Fowler, Dorance Armstrong and rookie second rounder Sam “De” Williams. Last year’s third-round pick Chauncey Golston is on hand as is 2021 free-agent signing Tarell Basahm. With six in the fold, perhaps everyone else is working towards a practice squad role in 2022.

Bryant has moments of flashing everything one would look for in an edge rusher, minus the bend, but it is shown infrequently. He will need time to develop a deeper pass-rushing toolbox and hopefully become a better athlete. He needs massive development in the run game, as well as using his strength on a more consistent basis.

Prospect Grade:

First Step (15) 7 Lateral Mobility (10) 6 Bend (10) 3 Run Defense/Anchor (10) 6.1 Hand Usage (10) 6.35 Athletic Ability (10) 4 Pass Rush Plan (10) 4 Strength (10) 6 Motor/Effort/Physicality (5) 3.8 Versatility (10) 7.1

Final Grade: 53.35, UDFA

