What’s next for the Bears heading into remainder of 2023 offseason

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) next week at Halas Hall, where veterans and rookies will come together for the first time ahead of veteran minicamp.

We’re through the first waves of the offseason with free agency and the NFL draft in the books. And while things are about to quiet down a bit, there’s still plenty of action ahead for the rest of this offseason and heading into training camp.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ upcoming offseason schedule:

OTA offseason workouts: May-June

The Bears will meet as a team, new rookies included, beginning May 22 for the first of 10 voluntary OTA practices at Halas Hall, which will include veterans and rookies. They’ll meet May 22-23, May 25, May 30-June 1 and June 5-8.

Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

The Bears will hold their mandatory minicamp from June 13-15, which will mark the final organized set of practices before training camp in late July.

Training camp: Late July

After a summer break, the Bears will meet back at Halas Hall for training camp in late July (dates to be announced) to mark the official start of the pre-season.

Preseason: August 12, 19, 26

The Bears will play three preseason games beginning in mid-August. They’ll play two games at Soldier Field given they have an extra road game in the regular season this year.

Week 1: Bears vs. Titans (Saturday, Aug. 12, 12 p.m. CT, FOX32)

Week 2: Bears at Colts (Saturday, Aug. 19, 6 p.m. CT, FOX32)

Week 3: Bears vs. Bills (Saturday, Aug. 26, 12 p.m. CT, FOX32)

