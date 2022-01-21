Next Bears head coach odds: Brian Daboll, Leslie Frazier favorites

NBC Sports Chicago Staff
·2 min read
  • Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brian Daboll
    American football coach
  • Leslie Frazier
    Leslie Frazier
    American football player and coach
  • Jim Harbaugh
    Jim Harbaugh
    American football player and coach
  • Todd Bowles
    Todd Bowles
    American football player and coach
  • Josh McDaniels
    Josh McDaniels
    American football coach

Brian Daboll is oddsmaker's favorite for next head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If the oddsmakers are right, the Chicago Bears next head coach will be a coordinator from the Buffalo Bills,

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is the favorite by a slim margin over Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

Candidate

Odds

Brian Daboll

+340

Leslie Frazier

+350

Brian Flores

+400

Matt Eberflus

+400

Jim Caldwell

+400

Jim Harbaugh

+750

Doug Pederson

+800

Josh McDaniels

+1000

Eric Bieniemy

+1200

Byron Leftwich

+2200

Kellen Moore

+1500

Nathaniel Hackett

+1500

Ryan Day

+1800

Matt Campbell

+1800

Todd Bowles

+2000

Jerod Mayo

+2000

Greg Roman

+2500

Dave Toub

+2500

Dan Quinn

+4000

The Bills are currently preparing to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs and thoroughly dismantled the New England Patriots in the Wild Card Round.

Part of that was a huge offensive performance from the Bills, led by Daboll. That offensive performance fueled a lot of hype around Daboll as a candidate for the Bears' head coaching role.

Daboll has worked in the NFL since 2000 and has served as the offensive coordinator for four teams, including the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs and currently the Bills. 

Daboll won five Super Bowls with the Patriots in different roles and also won the 2017 National Championship with Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Bears are also reportedly interviewing Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, a member of the famed 1985 team. But with plenty of offensive talent on the team, including a potential star in young quarterback Justin Fields, the Bears may be considering a coach with more history on the offensive end.

Josh McDaniels and Eric Bieniemy haven't been interviewed or had interviews requested, yet they have stronger odds over candidates that have been interviewed like Byron Leftwich, Todd Bowles and Dan Quinn.

There are also a trio of college coaches among the odds, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, Ohio State's Ryan Day and Iowa State's Matt Campbell.

Harbaugh is reportedly mulling a return to NFL, and played quarterback for the Bears.

Day coached Justin Fields at Ohio State, which makes him an appealing candidate.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

