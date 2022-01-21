Next Bears head coach odds: Brian Daboll, Leslie Frazier favorites

Brian Daboll is oddsmaker's favorite for next head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If the oddsmakers are right, the Chicago Bears next head coach will be a coordinator from the Buffalo Bills,

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is the favorite by a slim margin over Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

Candidate Odds Brian Daboll +340 Leslie Frazier +350 Brian Flores +400 Matt Eberflus +400 Jim Caldwell +400 Jim Harbaugh +750 Doug Pederson +800 Josh McDaniels +1000 Eric Bieniemy +1200 Byron Leftwich +2200 Kellen Moore +1500 Nathaniel Hackett +1500 Ryan Day +1800 Matt Campbell +1800 Todd Bowles +2000 Jerod Mayo +2000 Greg Roman +2500 Dave Toub +2500 Dan Quinn +4000

The Bills are currently preparing to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs and thoroughly dismantled the New England Patriots in the Wild Card Round.

Part of that was a huge offensive performance from the Bills, led by Daboll. That offensive performance fueled a lot of hype around Daboll as a candidate for the Bears' head coaching role.

Daboll has worked in the NFL since 2000 and has served as the offensive coordinator for four teams, including the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs and currently the Bills.

Daboll won five Super Bowls with the Patriots in different roles and also won the 2017 National Championship with Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Bears are also reportedly interviewing Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, a member of the famed 1985 team. But with plenty of offensive talent on the team, including a potential star in young quarterback Justin Fields, the Bears may be considering a coach with more history on the offensive end.

Josh McDaniels and Eric Bieniemy haven't been interviewed or had interviews requested, yet they have stronger odds over candidates that have been interviewed like Byron Leftwich, Todd Bowles and Dan Quinn.

There are also a trio of college coaches among the odds, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, Ohio State's Ryan Day and Iowa State's Matt Campbell.

Story continues

Harbaugh is reportedly mulling a return to NFL, and played quarterback for the Bears.

Day coached Justin Fields at Ohio State, which makes him an appealing candidate.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!