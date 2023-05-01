What’s next for the Bears following the 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is in the books, but there’s still plenty of offseason action on the way for the Chicago Bears.

Outside of the on-field action with rookie minicamp and organized team activities (OTAs), the NFL is also gearing up for its 2023 schedule release.

The Bears welcomed 10 new rookies to the roster, including right tackle Darnell Wright, three defensive tackles (including Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens), as well as cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, running back Roschon Johnson and wide receiver Tyler Scott, among others.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ upcoming 2023 offseason slate, including rookie minicamp, OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Rookie minicamp: May 5-7

The Bears will welcome their new crop of rookies — from all 10 draft picks to their group of undrafted free agent signings and tryout players — for rookie minicamp the weekend after the draft. For those tryout players, it’s an opportunity to earn a spot on the 90-man roster.

Schedule release: May

The NFL will release its 2023 schedule sometime this month, as it was teased during the draft. While we already know exactly who the Bears will be playing next season, we’ll soon learn exactly when they’ll be playing those teams, as well as how many prime-time games they’ll have.

OTA offseason workouts: May-June

The Bears will meet as an entire team, new rookies included, beginning May 22 for the first of nine voluntary OTA practices at Halas Hall, which will include veterans and rookies. They’ll meet May 22-23, May 25, May 30-June 1 and June 5-8

Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

The Bears will hold their mandatory minicamp from June 13-15, which will mark the final organized set of practices before breaking for the summer.

Training camp: Late July

After a summer break, the Bears will meet back at Halas Hall for training camp in late July (dates to be announced) to mark the official start of the pre-season.

