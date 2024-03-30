Who will be the next Baker Mayfield?
Baker Mayfield’s football journey has been well documented, from college walk-on to Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, to being released and bouncing between three teams in two years.
The most recent chapter in that story was a return to greatness, as Mayfield enjoyed the best season of his NFL career last year after signing a cheap one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
There are multiple quarterbacks from the 2021 NFL draft class who could be primed for a similar bounce-back after experienced the same kind of rocky start to their respective NFL careers, and Rich Eisen recently discussed which of them could make that kind of comeback with a new team:
WR Mike Evans
Getty Images
Share this
image
gallery
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
(Photo by Brian Kersey/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
RB Charles Sims
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
G Kadeem Edwards
Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
OL Kevin Pamphile
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Robert Herron
(Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
QB Jameis Winston
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
OT Donovan Smith
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
G Ali Marpet
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
LB Kwon Alexander
(Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
WR Kenny Bell
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Kaelin Clay
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
RB Joey Iosefa
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
CB Vernon Hargreaves III
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
OLB Noah Spence
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
K Roberto Aguayo
David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
CB Ryan Smith
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
OT Caleb Benenoch
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
LB Devante Bond
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
FB Dan Vitale
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
TE O.J. Howard
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
S Justin Evans
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Chris Godwin
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
LB Kendell Beckwith
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
RB Jeremy McNichols
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DL Stevie Tu'ikolovatu
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DL Vita Vea
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
RB Ronald Jones II
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
DB M.J. Stewart
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
CB Carlton Davis III
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
G Alex Cappa
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
S Jordan Whitehead
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Justin Watson
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
LB Jack Cichy
(Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
LB Devin White
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
CB Jamel Dean
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
S Mike Edwards
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
OLB Anthony Nelson
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
K Matt Gay
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Scotty Miller
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DL Terry Beckner III
Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
OT Tristan Wirfs
(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
S Antoine Winfield Jr.
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Tyler Johnson
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DL Khalil Davis
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
LB Chapelle Russell
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
RB Raymond Calais
(Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
QB Kyle Trask
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
OL Robert Hainsey
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
WR Jaelon Darden
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
LB K.J. Britt
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
CB Chris Wilcox
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
LB Grant Stuard
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
DL Logan Hall
Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
OT Luke Goedeke
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
RB Rachaad White
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
TE Cade Otton
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
P Jake Camarda
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
CB Zyon McCollum
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
TE Ko Kieft
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
OLB Andre Anthony
Andrew Nelles / USA TODAY NETWORK
Share this
image
gallery
DL Calijah Kancey
Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
G Cody Mauch
(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
OLB Yaya Diaby
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
LB SirVocea Dennis
Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
Share this
image
gallery
TE Payne Durham
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DB Josh Hayes
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Trey Palmer
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
OLB Jose Ramirez
(Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery