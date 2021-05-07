What’s next for Albert Pujols?
USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale breaks down why Albert Pujols will be moving on from the Angels organization.
Baseball has changed since Pujols signed the 10-year deal with the Angels in 2012 and is now being dominated by young, readymade superstars.
Mike Zunino homered, Brett Phillips had two hits during a seven-run eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied for an 8-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night. The Angels capped one of the most stunning days in franchise history by blowing a late three-run lead as Tampa Bay completed a four-game sweep. Los Angeles began the day with a surprising move when they cut Albert Pujols, ab ruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger’s decade-long tenure with the team.
The Angels' bullpen blew it again in the team's 8-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday at Angel Stadium.
The end of an era.
Albert Pujols was the best player in baseball when the Angels signed him in 2011, but he couldn't match his accomplishments from his St. Louis days.
Albert Pujols crafted one of the great careers in major league history ... and then he played another 10 years. Here's to one of baseball's greats.
Albert Pujols was cut by the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, abruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger's decade with his second major league team. The Angels surprisingly announced the move to designate Pujols for assignment one day after he wasn't in the lineup for the slumping club's fourth consecutive loss. The decision was made after Pujols, dissatisfied with irregular playing time, had a late-night meeting with general manager Perry Minasian and team president John Carpino.
The Albert Pujols era wasn't what the Angels wanted.
