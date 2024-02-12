When is the next Afcon? Sebastien Haller wins 2023 tournament for Ivory Coast

Sebastien Haller was the hero for the Elephants after scoring the winner with nine minutes remaining (AFP via Getty Images)

Hosts Ivory Coast won the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Sunday (February 11) after coming from behind to beat Nigeria 2-1 in the final at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

Sebastien Haller was the hero for the Elephants after scoring the winner with nine minutes remaining.

It capped a remarkable comeback for Haller, who in the summer of 2022 was diagnosed with testicular cancer. The Borussia Dortmund striker underwent surgery and four rounds of chemotherapy, returning to full training only a year ago.

Haller also scored the only goal in Ivory Coast’s 1-0 win over DR Congo in the semi-finals. The Ivorians’ ultimate success was their third Afcon triumph after 1992 and 2015.

The tournament had been scheduled to take place in June and July 2023 but was moved to avoid Ivory Coast’s rainy season.

"We cannot take the risk," Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe said.

So is the Afcon held every year and when and where will it next take place? Here’s what you need to know.

Is the Afcon every year?

The Afcon has typically taken place every two years since 1968. The tournament switched to odd-numbered years in 2013.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino in 2020 suggested the tournament be held quadrennially like the European Championship. "I propose to organise the Africa Cup of Nations every four years rather than two years," he said. "The CAN [Africa Cup of Nations] generates 20 times less than the Euros. Having a CAN every two years, is that good at the commercial level? Has this developed the infrastructure? Think about spending it every four years.

"We have been talking about the development of African football for many years. Pele once said that an African team would win the Fifa World Cup, but this hasn't happened and it seems we are not making progress.

The Ivorians’ success was their third Afcon triumph after 1992 and 2015 (AP)

"I think it's time to stop talking about the development of African football, and take actions. No African team has won the World Cup. And there is an impression Africa is going backwards."

A year later, CAF’s Motsepe said in response to Infantino’s comments: "This is one area where there are different views among different people. I have no doubt it has to be every two years.

He said the money generated by the Afcon taking place every two years was essential to the growth of the confederation. "I have no doubt in my mind that I am not going to be president of an organisation which four years from now has not had significant, tangible, practical, assessable progress — it is not going to happen," Motsepe said.

When is the next Afcon?

The next Afcon will take place in 2025. The tournament is expected to be held in June and July but Sporting News reported that this schedule was uncertain.

It said Motsepe said in January that the new-look Fifa Club World Cup could cause a scheduling conflict with the event. Fifa’'s revamped competition will be staged in the United States from June 15 to July 13, 2025.

"We want the Cup of Nations to take place when it is most favourable and convenient for the tournament," Motsepe said. "We are still engaging with Fifa about the dates."

Who will host the Afcon 2025?

Morocco will host the 2025 Afcon. Guinea had been set to be host but it was stripped of such rights because of adequate infrastructure and facilities.

Matches will take place at five venues: the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier, the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, the Mohammad V Stadium in Casablanca, the Adrar Stadium in Agadir, the Marrakesh Stadium in Marrakesh, and the Fez Stadium in Fez.

Who has won the most Afcon titles?

Egypt have won the Afcon a record seven times — including the inaugural tournament in 1957.

Six other nations have won the trophy more than once — Cameroon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Algeria, and DR Congo.

There have been a total of 15 winners.